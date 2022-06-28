DUSIB to soon set up libraries and creches at slum clusters

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) is planning to set up libraries in JJ clusters situated on Delhi government land for the use of school and college students. It is also planning to set up creches in slums to provide a safe space for working parents to leave their toddlers.

The DUSIB will first carry out a detailed survey of all JJ clusters on its land. For this, about 50 college students will be hired for a month-long internship, which may be extended depending upon the work, and they will be guided by officials.

“Young scholars who will be hired for an internship at DUSIB will be tasked with surveying JJ bastis on DUSIB land to gather information about school-going children and to find suitable places where public libraries can be set up. They will also survey the number of parents/guardians who are working and the locations where creches are needed,” said a senior official.

“We have also issued an advertisement announcing that DUSIB is hiring young scholars during the summer vacation. This will be a great opportunity for them and will also add to their resume. They will first undergo a two-day training session. Selected candidates will be paid Rs 15,000 a month and will get a certificate,” said an official.

DUSIB has also requested vice-chancellors and principals of universities and colleges in Delhi to inform their students about the internship opportunity and encourage them to apply. “A survey of JJ bastis and on other issues existing on DUSIB land is proposed with immediate effect from June 25 to July 25 which may be extended if needed to identify the number of beneficiaries as per the Delhi slum and JJ rehabilitation and relocation policy, 2015 (renamed as Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana),” read the advertisement by DUSIB.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Officials said the survey will also help DUSIB in setting up a better redressal mechanism of grievances and reduce monitoring costs. Officials said there are 695 JJ camps and 82 jhuggi clusters in Delhi with a population of approximately 21 lakh, comprising almost 10% of the population of Delhi, as of 2021.

The interns will also survey all 195 shelters managed by DUSIB to know about the needs, challenges and issues faced by its occupants. “There are some night shelters where people have been staying from 1 year to 10 years,” said an official.