DUSIB to launch vaccination drive for Delhi’s homeless from Friday

The Delhi government is launching a vaccination drive for the city’s homeless on Friday by setting up a camp at Yamuna Pushta, an area dotted by night shelters.

DUSIB (Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board) Chief Engineer S K Mahajan told The Indian Express that vaccine doses will be administered from 8.30 am. Three more such vaccination centres for the homeless will start operating for the homeless in the coming days, he said.

DUSIB, through NGOs, runs a network of 209 night shelters. As per the occupancy report shared by DUSIB, the shelters housed 4,905 people on June 24.

SDM (Kotwali) issued an order on Thursday, notifying the setting up of the vaccination centre at Yamuna Pushta near Nigambodh Ghat. Four vaccination officers will be deputed at the centre, the order says.

The centre will remain open till 5 pm, it adds. Mahajan said more such centres will be opened at places such as Asaf Ali Road, Jama Masjid, which are homeless hotspots.

A senior government official said the government took cognizance of a report in The Indian Express, dated June 21, which highlighted the plight of the homeless who are struggling to get themselves vaccinated in the absence of proper IDs.