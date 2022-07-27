DUSIB takes action against officials for dereliction of duty

July 27, 2022 11:38:06 am
The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has suspended two of its officials and sent show cause notices to seven others for dereliction of duty as part of its ‘Operation cleanup’ started a few weeks ago.
The action was ordered by the DUSIB SEO K Mahesh against an executive officer for failing to take back the possession of an illegally run parking site in Raja Garden, regarding which the Delhi High Court had ordered specific directions, resulting in a loss in revenue.
An additional director has also been suspended for not reporting on duty, taking unauthorized leave, and not responding to notices. Seven other officials have been served notices regarding alleged irregularities found in the functioning of six parking sites.
