DU’s two new facilitation centres could be named after Sushma, Savarkar, Patel

The Delhi University is planning to set up two facilitation centres to cater to the needs and requirements of students staying in “far flung areas of Delhi and NCR” as first steps towards starting new colleges.

The item is part of the agenda before the Academic Council meeting of the university on Tuesday.

The two centres are proposed to be set up in plots of land allotted to the university in Najafgarh and Faterpur Beri. According to the agenda, these centres are likely to be named after Sushma Swaraj, Swami Vivekananda, VD Savarkar or Sardar Patel. These centres will be meant to provide admission and examination related facilities to students of the university in these areas.

On Monday, meanwhile, Delhi University’s Standing Committee on Academic Matters passed the structure for the implementation of the National Education Policy, including a four-year undergraduate programme, from 2022. This means it will now come under discussion in the university’s Academic Council meeting Tuesday.

Of the 42 members of the committee, three had dissented against the recommendations of the NEP Implementation Committee, stating that detailed feedback had not been sought from all stakeholders on these recommendations and that wider consultation is required before deciding on 2022 as the year to implement the NEP.