DU’s sports and ECA seats have fewer candidates this year

With the overall fall in the number of registrations for Delhi University, far fewer candidates than usual will also be competing for the university’s supernumerary sports and ECA seats.

While the order of popularity of different sports and ECA categories remains the same, the number of applications is far lower than in 2021. In sports, like earlier, athletics has seen the most registrations at 1,358, but this is half the number of last year’s, 620. The same pattern can be seen for the other popular sports categories: from 1,300 to 616 in football; from 1,246 to 531 in basketball; and from 835 to 405 in volleyball.

The dip has been as sharp in the most popular ECA category: last year, it had 3,047 registration and this has reduced to 1,748 this year. English debate, which had 1,775 registrations last year, has only 551 registrations this year. Quizzing had 1,696 applications last year which has fallen to 602 applications this year.

After a two-year gap because of the pandemic, physical trials will be conducted for both Sports and ECA admissions. The university has not notified a definite set of dates for this either, but the trials will be conducted after the third round of allocations. CUET scores will be given a 25% weightage in these admissions. Certificates, trials or performances will determine the remaining 75% weightage.

The number of girls and boys who have applied this year is almost equal: 87,622 girls and 87,523 boys. There are only four applicants in the transgender category listed as ‘other’: one from the unreserved category, two from the OBC category and one from the EWS category. While more girls than boys had applied last year, it had been the other way around in 2020.