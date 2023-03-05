DU’s School of Open Learning cancels exams for March 4, 5 over ‘schedule mix-up’

The Delhi University’s School of Open Learning has cancelled the examination for first-year students scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, ostensibly due to a mix-up in the schedule.

Speaking to The Indian Express, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said, “The number of SOL students is usually very high. We normally hold the exam for girls in the morning and for boys in the afternoon. But due to an error, the exam for evening students was scheduled in the morning, so all students showed up in the morning. This resulted in seating and management issues.”

“We have cancelled both today’s and tomorrow’s papers as we wanted to ensure the mishap does not recur… but there is a possibility that students would have to download the admit card with proper timings again,” he added.

The administration said the exams next weekend would take place as scheduled and that a committee has been set up to analyse whether the error was manual or a fault in the system.

Pratiksha Sharma, a first-year BA programme student, said: “I had my Hindi exam today. When I reached the exam venue around 9 am, there was a notice informing us that exams for March 4 and 5 were cancelled.” She said when students approached SOL officials, they apologised and said they were looking into the error.

The ABVP, meanwhile, hit out at SOL and said in a statement: “Glitches and mismanagement were observed during the SOL examination today, due to which students had to face a lot of problems… An ABVP delegation, along with DUSU joint secretary Shivangi Kharwal, submitted a memorandum to the SOL administration demanding immediate action to resolve the issue in students’ interest.”