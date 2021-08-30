DU’s Ramanujan college looks to introduce diploma in mass media

Delhi University’s Ramanujan College is looking to introduce a ‘skill-oriented’ diploma programme in mass media, in what will be the first diploma programme run from the university’s undergraduate colleges.

A one-year diploma course in Mass Media and Film Studies to be run from Ramanujan College was approved by the Faculty of Applied Sciences and Humanities last month and has been run through the Academic Council. It will now have to be approved by the Executive Council, following which the college will formulate basic guidelines for the course.

DU has several diploma programmes, most of which are language courses, but these are run from the university departments.

Ramanujan College principal Dr S P Aggarwal stated that this will be the first diploma course for undergraduate-level students to be run from a DU college. The course will be open to everyone, not restricted to Delhi University students.

“This is basically a skill-oriented course aimed at generating employment. It is for 10+2 students, students of B.A. Programme and other programmes to equip them to get a job in the media. There will be around 40 sears and for most of the classes, we will be inviting members of the media,” he said.