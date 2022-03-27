DU’s Law Faculty cancels Prashant Bhushan talk at last minute, cites student unrest

Delhi University’s Law Faculty Saturday cancelled a talk by senior advocate Prashant Bhushan on ‘Challenges to The Indian Constitution’ 20 minutes prior to the event, citing “unmanageable behaviour” by students. Bhushan, however, alleged there was pressure to cancel the event given the topic, and his stand against the current dispensation.

After he was denied entry to speak inside the Law Faculty campus, Bhushan ended up delivering a short lecture outside on the road. In a notice issued less than half an hour before the talk was scheduled at 11 am, Law Faculty Dean Usha Tandon said, “This is to notify that the permission to hold the program organised by some students of CLC (Campus Law Centre) relating to ‘Challenges to Indian Constitution’ to be held today stands cancelled. As per the decision of the meeting of the Committee on Seminar and Conference Rooms Booking, the cancellation is in light of the developments and the unmanageable behaviour of the students since March 25…”

Vivek Raj, a student and one of the organisers, said: “We had permission to hold the event in the seminar hall. We had been asking for the key since yesterday evening but we were refused. We told them that the room has been closed for the last two years because of the pandemic, so we need the keys to clean the room and get it in order. We then started a protest, after which the authorities called the police.”

“Yesterday during the ruckus, Deputy Proctor Gunjan Gupta told us that the decision was taken at the top to cancel the event. Today in the notice they are saying it’s because of our behaviour,” he alleged.

Asked for the reason behind cancellation, Gupta refused to comment, saying, “I’m not the right person. You should talk to the authorities.” Proctor Rajni Abbi, a former Delhi mayor from the BJP, said the topic or Bhushan himself was not the reason for cancellation. “Yesterday the students created a ruckus. They had an altercation with police and misbehaved with me… I don’t think in any reasonable manner we could have handed over the keys to them yesterday. If something untoward happened at night, if they got drunk, who would have been responsible? They created a huge problem in the library; they were banging doors. Because of this we decided to cancel. If students misbehave, they will not be allowed whether it is Prashant Bhushan or anyone else in the country,” she said.

Asked if such a last-minute decision was unfair to the speaker, Abbi said, “It is not fair to the speaker, but if some fight broke out at the event, who would have been responsible? The speaker, regardless of who it is, should also have thought that if permission was denied, should he have delivered the lecture there? He also did the wrong thing by standing on the road and delivering a lecture.”

Bhushan said authorities had informally told the organising students that the talk would not be permitted. “Soon after they publicised the talk, the university authorities at the top must have received some instruction from their political bosses saying how can you allow Prashant Bhushan to give a talk here… I went today because it was my duty and responsibility to meet the students and talk to them, since their permission had been cancelled without any good reason.”

“Today was a classic example that a speaker whose views are against this government will not be permitted to speak in this university,” he said.