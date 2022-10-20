DU’s first seat allocation list is out, 80,000 candidates make the cut

Around 80,000 candidates have been allotted seats in Delhi University’s first round of allocations, the results of which were shared with candidates on Wednesday at 5 pm.

Unlike in previous years when a public list of cut-off marks was announced against which candidates took admissions in the course-college combinations for which they qualified, this year there is no public declaration.

Candidates logged into their personal admission dashboards where they were notified which course-college combination they have been allotted, based on the combination preferences listed by them and their position on a Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score-merit list.

Once their allocations were shared, DU opened the two-day window within which candidates must “accept” their allocated seats. This window will remain open till 4.59 pm on Friday.

In this first round, allocations have been made against around 80,000 seats while the number of undergraduate seats at DU is around 70,000. The reason for this is that the university has decided that in the first round, it will make 20% extra allocations for each programme in each college for unreserved, OBC and EWS categories, and 30% extra allocations for SC, ST and PWBD categories. This is to try and wind up the allocation process as soon as possible, with the expectation that after withdrawals and rejections, the final number will stabilise around the actual sanctioned strength.

Once candidates accept their allocations, colleges will approve or reject the admission based on scrutiny of their eligibility and documents and will have till 5 pm on Saturday to complete processing these.

In case a college has any queries regarding documents submitted by a candidate during the process, they will raise it on the ‘Query’ tab which is a part of their personal dashboards. “Candidates must also keep checking the ‘Query’ tab regularly. In case, the college concerned has raised a query, the candidate must respond to it well before the stipulated time. The college will process the application only after receiving a satisfactory reply from candidate,” DU has advised candidates.

University authorities have communicated to colleges that there are only five grounds on which an application can be rejected: non-fulfilment of programme-specific eligibility by candidate, of minimum eligibility of passing class XII, of subject mapping criteria; invalid category documents or certificates; and non-response to queries raised by colleges.

If an application is approved, candidate will move forward to pay their admission fees to confirm the admission. The last date for candidates to complete the online payment of their fees is Monday, October 24 at 4.59 pm and this will close the first round of admissions.

Candidates will be given the option to ‘upgrade’ to try for allocation for a higher combination. If they are happy with their allocation, they may opt for the ‘freeze’ option. In the next round of allocation, candidates who chose ‘upgrade’ will be allotted a higher preferred combination if seats are available in the next round. Those who choose ‘freeze’ will not be later allowed to ‘upgrade’. DU has scheduled two more rounds of allocations.

What happens if a candidate has not been allocated any college?

Once the candidates allotted seats pay their fees and the first round of admissions is over, DU will display all remaining vacant seats on October 25 and will give candidates a two-day window to change the order of college-programme preferences. Candidates who have not been allocated seats can try to rearrange their preferences accordingly and aim to be allotted one of these vacant seats in the second round. A similar window will be there again after the second round and before the third round. After admissions are concluded through the CSAS process, if there are still some vacant seats, the university will conduct spot admission rounds if required. Candidates who were not admitted to any college through the CSAS process can participate in this. For every spot admission round, the university will display the vacant seats of each programme and a candidate will be able to select only one programme. Allocations will be done based on availability, programme-specific merit, order of preference of college and the category of the candidate.