Friday, October 01, 2021
DU’s Aryabhatta College releases tentative cut-off list

Aryabhatta College's list has not yet been approved by the Delhi University and might be subject to change before the final cut-off list is released.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: October 1, 2021 11:35:04 am
Delhi university, DU cut off, Aryabhatta College, Aryabhatta College cut off, DU news, Delhi news, delhi latest updates, Indian expressThe highest cut-off is for B.A. (Honours) Psychology at 98.5%, which is a slight increase from the college’s cut-off for the subject last year.

Delhi University’s Aryabhatta College has released a tentative cut-off list with slight increases from last year in most courses.

This list has not yet been approved by the Delhi University and might be subject to change before the final cut-off list is released. The highest cut-off is for B.A. (Honours) Psychology at 98.5%, which is a slight increase from the college’s cut-off for the subject last year.

This is followed by 98% for both B.A. (Honours) Economics and B.Com. (Honours).

There has been a jump of two percentage points in the cut-off from 95% to 97% for B.A. (Honours) Psychology and from 93% to 95% for B.A. (Honours) History.

