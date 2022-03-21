DU’s Academic Council to consider CUET for admissions from next academic session

Delhi University’s Academic Council will Tuesday discuss holding undergraduate admissions from the coming academic session solely on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. A proposal in this regard has been put forward by the university’s Standing Committee and will come up for discussion.

DU had earlier said it would be doing away with its earlier system whereby admissions were done on the basis of cut-offs based on the results of the Class 12 board examination. However, it was not clear whether DU would go with the CUET or hold its own entrance exam.

As per the minutes of the meeting of the Standing Committee, which met on March 17, candidates need to only have passed the Class 12 Board exams to sit for CUET. The decisions taken in the AC will get final approval in the Executive Council meeting to be held on March 25.

According to the minutes of the Standing Committee meeting, the members said that it will not be feasible to include any other criterion based on marks obtained in board examinations and that the eligibility criterion must be inclusive. “Minimum criteria should be rephrased as the candidates must have passed the Class XII examination or equivalent thereto from a single recognised board,” read the minutes of the meeting.

The members have suggested that candidates must appear in CUET in only those subjects in which they have cleared Class 12. In case, the subject studied in Class 12 is not mentioned in CUET, the proposal is candidates must appear in one that is similar or closely related to the subject they have studied in Class 12. “Merit will be calculated on the basis of a combination of subjects in which a candidate has appeared in CUET as mentioned in the programme-specific eligibility,” the minutes read.

They have also suggested that admission to all supernumerary seats, excluding foreign students, also be done through CUET. For courses under the faculty of music and fine arts, and B.Sc in physical education and sports, combined CUET score and performance-based test, with 50 per cent weightage to both, will be given.

For minority colleges like St Stephen’s and Jesus and Mary too, the proposal is to stick to CUET. However, for the School of Open Learning (SOL) and the Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB), admissions will be conducted as earlier.

According to the tentative structure of CUET, there will be three sections. Section-I will have questions on reading comprehension, verbal ability, synonyms and antonyms. Candidates can opt for one out of 13 languages for this section. Section-II will be subject-specific and 27 subjects have been listed so far under it. Section-III will have two sub-sections—general tests for vocational and open eligibility programmes.

DU had earlier announced that postgraduate and PhD admissions will be done on the basis of the DU entrance test and not CUET.

The Academic Council is also likely to take up the merger of the College of Art (COA) with Ambedkar University, subject to its de-affiliation from DU. “The standing committee recommended that admission of the College of Art may be taken up by the university, in case it is not de-affiliated with the University of Delhi,” the minutes read.

DU has not yet approved the de-affiliation.

(With PTI inputs)