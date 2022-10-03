For Durga Puja visitors in Delhi, free e-car shuttle service between Nehru Place Metro station and CR Park

To facilitate commuters and reduce traffic jams and congestion caused during Durga Puja, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Greater Kailash Saurabh Bhardwaj has started a free electric car shuttle service and engaged around 30 vehicles between Nehru Place Metro station and Chittaranjan (CR) Park.

The e-cars will provide free-of-cost services from and to the metro station for the devotees visiting pandals in CR Park. They will also provide a dropping facility from CR Park to Nehru Place metro station.

“This is the first time in more than 45 years of history of CR Park Durga Puja that a free shuttle service has been organised by any elected representative of Delhi to provide smooth commuting. Usually, during the festivals, people from across Delhi visit pandals in CR park due to which heavy traffic jams occur in the area. So, this is to reduce the traffic rush from CR Park and also give free AC rides by electric cars,” said an AAP member from Bhardwaj’s office.

The e-car service was started following an inaugural ceremony on October 2 at Kali Mandir near CR Park police station. Senior Police officials of the local police and traffic police took part in it.

Durga Puja festivities are happening in a full-fledged manner after a gap of two years as Covid restrictions had played spoilsport in 2020 and 2021. The puja will conclude on the day of Dussehra (October 5).