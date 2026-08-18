Duplicate entries, relocation: Why 1/3rd of electors may get deleted in SIR rolls
As the Special Intensive Revision enumeration phase ends in Delhi, BLOs cite duplicate voter IDs, relocation and voter apathy among the key reasons behind the expected deletion of 47.62 lakh names from the draft rolls.
Duplicate entries in other states, relocation, and lack of awareness are among the factors that the booth level officers (BLOs) have attributed to the expected deletion of 32.82% of names of electors in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) draft rolls in Delhi.
On Monday, the SIR enumeration phase — in which booth level officers (BLOs) conduct door-to-door visits to distribute enumeration forms, electors fill out their details and BLOs upload the details on the EC portal — ended in the Capital.
When the exercise started in June, the city had 1.45 crore names on its electoral rolls. Enumeration forms of around 67.18% of the electorate, or 97.47 lakh electors, have been collected and uploaded onto the portal, as per the officials.
Forms of around 47.62 lakh electors are set to be marked uncollectible — a category that includes people who are absent, have shifted, have died, have duplicate entries, or fall under ‘Other’ reasons.
“Most of my deletions will be of labourers who had Voter ID here as well as in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Some have even completed the SIR of those states because they want at least one address proof of their villages,” said a BLO in East Delhi, who did not want to be named. The BLO was assigned an urban village. He said he had to mark them absent after a discussion with their neighbours. “Others had found cheaper rental accomodations in nearby villages, or found work at another construction site, so they shifted,” he added.
Out of around 1,500 electors assigned to him, he said he had only been able to collect forms and digitise enumeration forms of around 800. He also estimates that out of the 700 forms he had submitted, around 200 will be sent notices due to a mismatch in names or due to missing documents.
BLO Amit Kumar, 31, who was assigned upscale Kailash Colony, said that he was able to digitise 60% of his enumeration forms. Out of the 40% that he marked uncollectible, he estimates that roughly 30% are marked shifted. “Many people in my area have shifted abroad. Others have shifted to Noida, Gurgaon or some other areas,” he said.
Roughly one-fourth of the enumeration forms he has submitted are set to get notices, he pointed out, due to no linkage being found or name changes or mismatch in spellings. “It was difficult to get many people to participate at all. They were just not interested at all. I went to their houses 6-7 times when we are only supposed to go just thrice. When I told them that their name can be struck off the electoral list, some even said they have no problem,” Kumar said.
Another BLO in West Delhi agreed with Kumar, saying that many people were not aware of the ongoing exercise and therefore, were reluctant to participate. “They just did not care enough. Even many educated people did not fill their forms and return them to us,” the BLO said.
Officials in the Chief Electoral Officer’s office previously told The Indian Express that they expected around 30% to 40% of names across Delhi to be deleted from the electoral rolls. “Delhi has a large population of migrant labourers, government employees and private-sector professionals, all of whom move frequently and often do not update their addresses,” an official had said.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More