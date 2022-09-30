Delhi: Dumper truck hits DCP-rank officer’s car during night patrolling duty in Mahipalpur

A speeding dumper truck allegedly hit a DCP-rank officer’s car in Southwest Delhi’s Mahipalpur area late Wednesday night, police said.

The DCP-rank officer, according to police, was on night patrolling duty when the truck hit his car. The senior officer managed to escape in time and was unhurt.

The accused truck driver has been arrested and his dumper truck has been seized. Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rohit Meena and his driver were inside the car at the time of the accident, the police said. Meena is posted in the Crime Branch as the DCP.

“The accident was reported around 11 pm Wednesday. We came to know that a Delhi Police vehicle was hit by a Haryana registration truck near NH-8. Nobody was injured. The right side of the vehicle was damaged,” said DCP (Southwest) Manoj C.

A case under Section 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered on the complaint of the DCP’s driver. The complainant alleged that the truck came from the side and hit the car. However, the driver did not stop and the DCP had to jump out of the moving vehicle to save himself. Luckily, nobody was injured, said the police.

“The driver was short in height and had no helper. He kept moving his truck despite it hitting the car. We don’t suspect he was drunk,” said a police officer.