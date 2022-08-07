scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

4 ‘dummy IEDs’ planted in Central Delhi to check police alertness ahead of I-Day, all found

According to police, four tiffin boxes (dummies) were planted in Jama Masjid, Gaffar Market, New Delhi Railway Station and Paharganj and all were recovered by staff.

By: Express News Service |
August 7, 2022 8:38:34 pm
Bomb detection teams, patrolling officers and dog squads were sent to markets and areas to look for tiffin boxes lying unattended. (Screengrab)

To check alertness of staff ahead of Independence Day, senior officers in Delhi’s Central District planted four ‘dummy improvised explosive devices (IEDs)’ in markets and high footfall areas, said police Sunday.

According to police, four tiffin boxes (dummies) were planted in Jama Masjid, Gaffar Market, New Delhi Railway Station and Paharganj and all were recovered by staff.

The decision to conduct the ‘dummy IED’ drive was taken in light of a warning issued by Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) that it would orchestrate suicide bombings in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat over controversial comments against the Prophet. Last month, the Special Cell had planted ’30 dummy IEDs’ of which only 12 were detected — by the public, private security guards and local police.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said the operation was a mock exercise conducted over the weekend to check alertness of staff in the district. “We even implemented a ‘Red Alert’ scheme across the district for three hours in the evening. Intensive checking, picketing and patrolling were initiated in congested areas and markets that see high footfall. The red alert was issued about the dummies and all four were recovered by staff in time” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How the Indian action spectacular RRR became a smash in AmericaPremium
How the Indian action spectacular RRR became a smash in America
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4Premium
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...Premium
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of LahorePremium
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

Bomb detection teams, patrolling officers and dog squads were sent to markets and areas to look for tiffin boxes lying unattended. Visuals shared by police show dogs sniffing around streets and markets for the dummies. Bomb detection teams then identify the ‘dummy IEDs’ and barricade the area.

Another mock drill exercise was conducted in Jama Masjid area where a fake ‘bomb blast’ alert was sent out to check preparedness of staff. “The drill was conducted successfully as staff was alert and quick…,” said the DCP.

More from Delhi

Police had also decided to reward people who detect the ‘dummy IEDs’ placed during mock security drills, it is learnt. Sources said police personnel who spot these would be rewarded too. Sources said all district/unit DCPs have been told by senior officials that whenever such a ‘dummy IED’ is detected by a common man or security staff, he should be rewarded by the DCP concerned. The same applies to any alert police personnel who may make the detection.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 08:38:34 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold & silver for India in men’s triple jump, Lakshya Sen in Singles final

2

Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the country's space sector

3

Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times

4

Meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt': With $68.1 million valuation, how she's zooming ahead

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold, silver for India in men’s triple jump

Featured Stories

Why it matters that a tribal singer won a National Award
Why it matters that a tribal singer won a National Award
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
After first night on blankets on floor, Partha gets cot and chair
After first night on blankets on floor, Partha gets cot and chair
JD(U) calls Chirag, RCP 'plots against Nitish', says nothing final on 202...
JD(U) calls Chirag, RCP 'plots against Nitish', says nothing final on 202...
Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?

Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?

Gehlot says death penalty for rape leading to murders, faces backlash

Gehlot says death penalty for rape leading to murders, faces backlash

After 16 years, India’s women’s team return to podium to win bronze
CWG hockey

After 16 years, India’s women’s team return to podium to win bronze

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

Premium
At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Premium
In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

Premium
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement