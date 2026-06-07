Delhi University woman professor murder: ‘Masked’ duo arrested in Bengal, property dispute likely motive

Two people have been arrested in West Bengal in connection with the recent murder of Delhi University assistant professor Devosmita Paul in East Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave.

While confirming the development on Sunday, Rajiv Kumar, Deputy Commissioner (East), Delhi Police, told The Indian Express that the two will be brought to Delhi for further interrogation. “They had a property dispute with the victim in West Bengal,” he added.

Devosmita Paul, who lived in her flat located in Satyam Apartment in Vasundhara Enclave alone, was found dead on Thursday afternoon, after her sister, Devarati Paul, alerted authorities upon discovering the body inside the apartment. The victim’s husband resides in Bengaluru.