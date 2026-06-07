Delhi University woman professor murder: ‘Masked’ duo arrested in Bengal, property dispute likely motive

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Two people have been arrested in West Bengal in connection with the recent murder of Delhi University assistant professor Devosmita Paul in East Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave.
While confirming the development on Sunday, Rajiv Kumar, Deputy Commissioner (East), Delhi Police, told The Indian Express that the two will be brought to Delhi for further interrogation. “They had a property dispute with the victim in West Bengal,” he added.
Devosmita Paul, who lived in her flat located in Satyam Apartment in Vasundhara Enclave alone, was found dead on Thursday afternoon, after her sister, Devarati Paul, alerted authorities upon discovering the body inside the apartment. The victim’s husband resides in Bengaluru.
During the initial inspection, the police did not find any sign of theft or ransacking in either of the rooms of the flat. No valuables were missing, which led to the suspicion of someone known to the victim being involved in the murder.
During the investigation, two masked individuals, including a woman, were captured on CCTV cameras entering the apartment complex a day before the murder was discovered.
The police said the suspects remained inside the residential complex for approximately 40-45 minutes, after which they were spotted leaving.
The preliminary investigations had indicated that she was attacked with a blunt object that caused fatal injuries to the head.
The call detail records of the deceased, police sources said, showed that the last person she spoke to was her mother, around 12.30 pm on Wednesday. Family members told investigators that she appeared normal during the conversation and did not express any concern.
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