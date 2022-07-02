DU proctor issues warning against defacement of campus walls

The Delhi University (DU) Proctor has issued a notice against “defacement” of walls of the university campus, stating that “strict action” will be taken against those whose names are found on posters stuck on walls.

Around the admission season, many student organisations routinely stick posters on walls and make graffiti, welcoming new students.

“As we are all aware that this is the centenary year of the University of Delhi and we are celebrating it. You must have seen all the recent development taking place in the University like the construction of roads, pavements and whitewashing of boundary walls. We want our university to look beautiful,” Proctor Rajni Abbi said in the notice dated June 30.

“But there are certain elements which are defacing the walls of this university. In spite of the fact that the designated places like the Wall of Democracy are provided at various places. This defacement of walls is also against the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 and Section 397 of the MCD Act. Strict action will be taken against all whose posters and names are found pasted or painted on the wall. They may even have to pay compensation or get the walls painted again,” she added.

In April, Delhi University issued a notice reiterating that it is mandatory for the university community to give information to the Proctor’s Office before any protest or gathering, failing which action will be taken against the organisers if they indulged in violence or “destruction to public property.”