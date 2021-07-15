DU undergraduate admissions likely to begin between August 1 and 3

DU is still waiting for guidelines from the Ministry of Education about CUCET (Central Universities Common Entrance Test). (Representational Photo)

Delhi University (DU) will likely begin registration for its postgraduate courses on July 26 while undergraduate admissions are likely to begin sometime in the first three days of August. Like last year, the process will be completely online.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Admission Committee held Thursday. “We have decided to start postgraduate registration on July 26. For undergraduate courses, it will start once the CBSE announces the Class XII results, most probably between August 1-3. This is tentative; the Registrar will announce the final dates,” said Dean Admissions Pinki Sharma.

DU had earlier said it would start registrations tentatively on July 15, which were later postponed to the end of July. However, Chairperson, Admissions, Rajeev Gupta had told The Indian Express that even as the university wanted to start registration by July end, other considerations were making it difficult.

“We are trying to start registrations from the last week of July, but unless we get dates from the NTA (National Testing Agency) it will be slightly difficult. The NTA has announced the NEET dates, so hopefully, we will soon get to know the dates for DUET (DU Entrance Test) too,” he had said.

NTA conducts tests for some UG and PG courses in DU, for which admission is done through entrance exams.

DU had earlier declared tentative dates for registration with the assumption that other school boards would have declared their results by then.

“We are tentatively thinking of starting the registration process by July 15. We are hoping that by that time most of the other school boards, apart from the CBSE, would have decided how to evaluate students and declared their results,” Gupta had earlier said.

DU is still waiting for guidelines from the Ministry of Education about CUCET (Central Universities Common Entrance Test) too.

After the Union government decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE board examinations, DU had said it would follow the “merit” criteria devised by the Board for its undergraduate admissions.

The theory component of the Class XII results will be calculated by using the ratio of 40:30:30 for students’ performance in Classes XII, XI and X respectively. Whereas in case of practicals, students will be assessed based on the actual marks submitted by the school to CBSE.

Class XII results are expected to be announced on July 31.