DU to launch portal for UG admissions on Monday

Delhi University will launch its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for undergraduate admissions on Monday.

The CUET was completed on August 30 after several postponements in examination dates. Candidates who want to study at Delhi University and have written the CUET will have to register on DU’s CSAS portal and list their preferences of colleges and programmes.

On Friday, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced that the NTA is expected to announce the Common University Entrance Test results for undergraduate admissions by September 15 “or if possible, even a couple of days earlier”. He also stated that “participating universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score”.

After a long wait for candidates, the portal will be launched Monday. The university had earlier issued the list of documents and certificates applicants of the university will require and has asked them to keep them in ready format by August 31. This week, it issued a fresh notice asking them to keep them ready by Sunday, September 11.

It has stated that “no undertaking on behalf of incomplete/ invalid/ non-availability of the documents/ certificates will be accepted at the time of applying to the University of Delhi”.

All students will require their class X and XII certificates. Students in various reserved or minority categories have been asked to keep their certificates ready. Income certificates of students applying under the OBC – Non-Creamy Layer category and EWS certificates of students applying under the EWS category have to be issued after March 31.