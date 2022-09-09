scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

DU to launch portal for UG admissions on Monday

The university had earlier issued the list of documents and certificates applicants of the university will require and has asked them to keep them in ready format by August 31.

du admission portalOn Friday, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced that the NTA is expected to announce the Common University Entrance Test results for undergraduate admissions by September 15 “or if possible, even a couple of days earlier”. (Express file photo by Abhinav Saha)

Delhi University will launch its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for undergraduate admissions on Monday.

The CUET was completed on August 30 after several postponements in examination dates. Candidates who want to study at Delhi University and have written the CUET will have to register on DU’s CSAS portal and list their preferences of colleges and programmes.

On Friday, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced that the NTA is expected to announce the Common University Entrance Test results for undergraduate admissions by September 15 “or if possible, even a couple of days earlier”. He also stated that “participating universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score”.

After a long wait for candidates, the portal will be launched Monday. The university had earlier issued the list of documents and certificates applicants of the university will require and has asked them to keep them in ready format by August 31. This week, it issued a fresh notice asking them to keep them ready by Sunday, September 11.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Meet the blockbuster ‘rice man’ who fed the worldPremium
Meet the blockbuster ‘rice man’ who fed the world
Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders und...Premium
Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders und...
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...

It has stated that “no undertaking on behalf of incomplete/ invalid/ non-availability of the documents/ certificates will be accepted at the time of applying to the University of Delhi”.

More from Delhi

All students will require their class X and XII certificates. Students in various reserved or minority categories have been asked to keep their certificates ready. Income certificates of students applying under the OBC – Non-Creamy Layer category and EWS certificates of students applying under the EWS category have to be issued after March 31.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 06:17:04 pm
Next Story

Prohibitory orders in Jammu’s Rajouri town after ‘communal tension’ over land

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Despite its razzle-dazzle, the film fails to entertain
Brahmastra review

Despite its razzle-dazzle, the film fails to entertain

Kunal Kamra's Gurgaon show cancelled after Bajrang Dal, VHP threat

Kunal Kamra's Gurgaon show cancelled after Bajrang Dal, VHP threat

Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders under cloud grows

Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders under cloud grows

Premium
'Court has realised the hollowness of case': Kappan's wife lauds SC verdict

'Court has realised the hollowness of case': Kappan's wife lauds SC verdict

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Amid PSI scam tumult, BJP in a pickle over BSY supporter’s ‘audio clips’

Amid PSI scam tumult, BJP in a pickle over BSY supporter’s ‘audio clips’

When Queen Elizabeth II was coronated in June 1953
Watch

When Queen Elizabeth II was coronated in June 1953

Apple iPhone 14 series is here, should you upgrade or get iPhone 13 instead?
Friday Buying Guide

Apple iPhone 14 series is here, should you upgrade or get iPhone 13 instead?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement