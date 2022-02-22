DU to take two months to prepare syllabi for courses under UGCF

Delhi University, which will shift to a four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) in 2022-23, will take at least two months to decide the syllabi for various courses that will be taught as part of the UG Curriculum Framework (UGCF), officials said. The UGCF 2022 was passed by the Executive Council on February 11 with three dissents. It had been passed in the Academic Council on February 9 with 11 dissents.

The UGCF is an attempt to include two of the most talked-about features of the National Education Policy (NEP) — multi-disciplinarity and multiple exit points. The new draft has a total of 176 credits on offer. As per the new framework, to get a four-year UG degree with a major in a specific discipline, students need to get a minimum of 50% credits (88) in that discipline.

Students who complete the four-year programme in more than one discipline — like what the erstwhile programme courses were — will need to earn 80 credits in a specific discipline to get an Honours degree with a major in that discipline. Students can also get a Minor in a specific discipline by earning 28 credits.

While DU has passed the overall framework, syllabi for new courses — Discipline Specific Core, Discipline Specific Elective, General Elective, Ability Enhancement Course, Skill Enhancement Course, and Value Addition Course — are yet to be formulated. “Once our convocation ends on February 26, we will set up syllabi committees for each discipline. Since it’s a new system, all courses will have to be tailored accordingly. We have made many six-credit courses into four credits now, so the syllabi will have to be worked accordingly,” said an official.