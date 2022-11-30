scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

DU to colleges: Fill all sanctioned assistant professor posts with immediate effect

Earlier this month, the DU had released a notification on classroom sizes in the university and its colleges, and fixed them at 60 students for lectures, 30 for tutorials and 25 for practical at the undergraduate level.

Delhi university admissions, Delhi University, DU spot admissions, DU vacant seats, Delhi university vacant seats, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsAn order issued by the assistant registrar (colleges) has directed all colleges to take steps to fill all their vacant assistant professor posts as per their sanctioned strength with immediate effect. (File)

Delhi University has instructed all colleges and departments to fill vacant assistant professor positions “immediately” regardless of any variations in classroom sizes because of a recent university notification.

Earlier this month, the DU had released a notification on classroom sizes in the university and its colleges, and fixed them at 60 students for lectures, 30 for tutorials and 25 for practical at the undergraduate level. This was met by criticism from teachers with concerns over the quality of teaching-learning and also fears that this might cut down the need for more teachers.

An order issued by the assistant registrar (colleges) has directed all colleges to take steps to fill all their vacant assistant professor posts as per their sanctioned strength with immediate effect.

“It is to be ensured that all the sanctioned posts be filled up on substantive basis as per the Reservation Roster approved by the University, irrespective of variation, if any, in classroom size, tutorials, practicals, etc. and under no circumstances the teaching post in any subject/discipline shall remain unfilled to be filled up subsequently for any reason whatsoever in this behalf,” reads an order issued by the assistant registrar.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 12:02:11 pm
