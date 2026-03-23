DU tightens norms for assembly on campus, mandates prior permission

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Days after the Delhi High Court raised concerns over a “blanket ban” on student gatherings, Delhi University has issued a fresh notice, tightening procedural requirements for any assembly on campus, mandating prior permission and detailed disclosures from organisers.
In a notification dated March 23, the Office of the Proctor stated: “It is hereby notified for strict compliance by all students, teachers, staff and other concerned persons that prior written intimation and permission from the Competent Authority are mandatory for any assembly/gathering/protest/demonstration/dharna/march/procession or similar activity within the premises of the University of Delhi.”
The notice lays out a formal application process, requiring organisers to submit a signed, physical copy at least 72 hours in advance to the Proctor’s office as well as local police authorities.
The application must include details such as the organiser’s name, institutional affiliation, contact information, nature and duration of the programme, logistical requirements, list of speakers, and the “expected number of participants”.
The university has also drawn a sharp line around what constitutes “permission”. It clarified: “Under no circumstances shall any electronic communications, pamphlets, posters, notices, social media posts, WhatsApp forwards, or any other material, whether printed or digital, be regarded or accepted as constituting official intimation or permission from/to the University.”
In a further restriction, the notice prohibits the participation of individuals not enrolled at the university, stating: “Organisers and participants are strictly prohibited from inviting, bringing, or allowing outsiders, including students not enrolled at the University of Delhi, to participate in or join any such activity on campus.”
The warning of consequences is explicit. “Any violation of these directions will attract strict disciplinary action…which may include rustication, expulsion, initiation of police proceedings and/or any other measures as deemed appropriate by the Competent Authority,” the notice read.
The development comes in the aftermath of judicial scrutiny of similar restrictions. Earlier this month, a division bench of the High Court, led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, had questioned the legality of sweeping prohibitory orders issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita — the equivalent of Section 144 of the CrPC — which barred the assembly of five or more persons across the campus.
Calling into question the basis of such restrictions, the court had orally observed that “there cannot be a blanket ban” and expressed doubt over the routine use of emergency powers to curb student gatherings. The bench had also cautioned students against misuse of their rights, noting the need to “balance the situation” in an academic space.
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