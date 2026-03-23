DU tightens norms for assembly on campus, mandates prior permission

The application must include details such as the organiser’s name, institutional affiliation, contact information, nature and duration of the programme, logistical requirements, list of speakers, and the “expected number of participants”. (File image)

Days after the Delhi High Court raised concerns over a “blanket ban” on student gatherings, Delhi University has issued a fresh notice, tightening procedural requirements for any assembly on campus, mandating prior permission and detailed disclosures from organisers.

In a notification dated March 23, the Office of the Proctor stated: “It is hereby notified for strict compliance by all students, teachers, staff and other concerned persons that prior written intimation and permission from the Competent Authority are mandatory for any assembly/gathering/protest/demonstration/dharna/march/procession or similar activity within the premises of the University of Delhi.”

The notice lays out a formal application process, requiring organisers to submit a signed, physical copy at least 72 hours in advance to the Proctor’s office as well as local police authorities.