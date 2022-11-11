DU to declare third round of seat allocations today

Delhi University (DU) will declare its third and final round of seat allocations for undergraduate admissions on Friday.

In the fray in the third round of allocations are 23,139 candidates who have been admitted but have opted for an upgrade and 1008 candidates who have signed up for the mid-entry provision. Around 64,000 students have been admitted so far and there are around 70,000 seats in total.

According to the original schedule issued by the university, candidates will have till Sunday evening to accept their allocated seats and colleges will have till November 14 to approve the applications. The round is scheduled to close on November 15, which is supposed to be the last day for the candidates to pay their fees.

If vacant seats remain even after the third round of allocations is concluded, the university will announce a spot allocation round on November 17. Candidates who were not admitted to any college through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) process can participate in this. A candidate will be able to select only one programme. Allocations will be done based on availability, programme-specific merit, order of preference of college and the category of the candidate.