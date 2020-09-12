DU tells court it can work out a system for those going abroad

DU’s counsel, advocate Mohinder J S Rupal, said eight postgraduate students as of now have to apply to foreign universities and DU can declare their results by October 10.

Delhi University on Friday told the Delhi High Court that it can declare results of postgraduate students, who have to go abroad for further studies, by October 10. It also told the court there are plans to issue “confidential results” for such undergraduate students. The High Court Wednesday asked the varsity to explore if final-year results of students who have to join foreign universities for further studies can be prioritised.

On Friday, the division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad came down on DU for it’s “lax attitude” as some officers involved in the result process failed to join the hearing despite an explicit order from the court. The court was asking about the date from which distribution of papers began among evaluators. “This is most unacceptable. We take strong exception to it,” the court said.

DU’s counsel, advocate Mohinder J S Rupal, said eight postgraduate students as of now have to apply to foreign universities and DU can declare their results by October 10. There are 180 undergraduate students, and discussions are being held to decide about issuance of a confidential result, a tentative result based on the past performance in five semesters, the counsel said, adding that the result would be directly shared with the foreign university. The university sought time till Monday to make a final decision.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.