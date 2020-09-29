DU teachers go on strike over non-payment of funds

Delhi University campus (File Photo)

The DU Teachers’ Association has started a ‘cluster-wise’ strike to demand that the Delhi government release funds for six DU colleges fully funded by it. Salaries of staff members of these colleges have been on hold for many months.

On Monday, teachers of 13 colleges, including Gargi, Kirori Mal, Kamala Nehru, Keshav Mahavidyalaya and Shaheed Bhagat Singh, participated in the strike. Teachers from other clusters of colleges will take turns to go on strike till October 1.

