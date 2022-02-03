DU teachers’ body writes to V-C on new UG curriculum framework

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has written to the Vice-Chancellor raising several issues with the new proposed undergraduate curriculum framework.

As is the case with almost all teachers’ bodies in the university, the prime concern raised by DUTA is the reduction of credits requirements of students to 164 for four years and 132 for a three-year honours degree.

This, it has said, will lead to academic dilution due to a loss of direct teaching hours for students and decrease in teaching workload leading to job losses for teachers.

The teachers’ body also has said this reduction goes against the UG curriculum framework which had been passed by the Academic and Executive Councils in August 2021 and had 196 credits for four years and 148 credits for three years.

The DUTA also reiterated its demand for absorption of ad hoc faculty by emphasising a need for stability to meaningfully implement reforms.

“The University of Delhi has faced too many structural and course revisions in the last decade starting from the introduction of the semester system to LOCF. These hurried and unmindful changes led to adhocism, instability and dilution of academics in the name of reforms.

Therefore, the university needs to be careful and do proper consultations on curriculum framework with a detailed syllabus among all stakeholders and preparations in terms of physical infrastructure, other resources and permanent faculties.

The university should consider and absorb working ad hoc teachers through a one-time special ordinance to have permanent faculty in each discipline of study for any meaningful reform (if necessary, as the last change in UG curriculum took place as recently as 2019 through LOCF), and stability in academics,” it stated in the letter to the V-C.

It has also asked that the multiple exit options to leave after the first or second year be reconsidered, stating that “as such, there seems to be no benefit of this scheme and it may dissuade students from completing their graduation”.

The Academic Council will be meeting on February 9 to discuss adopting this curriculum framework to be implemented from the 2022-2023 academic session.