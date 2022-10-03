scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Delhi: DU Teachers’ Association to go on strike today, demands absorption of ad hoc teachers

The ongoing selection process for permanent faculty has sparked fears that long-serving ad hoc faculty will be removed.

the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) will go on a strike, demanding the absorption of all ad-hoc teachers. (File Representational Photo)

Amidst the ongoing selection process for permanent faculty in colleges and departments, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) will go on a strike on Monday, demanding the absorption of all ad hoc teachers. The long-pending selection process for permanent faculty has sparked fears that long-serving ad hoc faculty will be removed in the process.

Already, several ad hoc teachers have not been selected for permanent roles in their teaching positions. For example, four ad hoc teachers in Deshbandhu College and eight out of 11 ad hoc teachers in the university’s Commerce department were not selected as permanent faculty.

This has prompted the DUTA to pass a resolution demanding that the university make special provisions to retain these teachers. The strike on Monday is to protest against these “displacements” and push for absorption.

More from Delhi

“While we strengthen our fight for a one-time regulation for absorption…the task for the collective is to stand in solidarity with serving teachers and demands for zero displacement. The DUTA resolved to make all efforts to help those ad hoc [teachers] who got displaced due to roster or other considerations. For this, the DUTA demands from the university to take out special provision to retain/accommodate the displaced ad-hoc teachers against the various vacant positions in different colleges/departments,” states the resolution.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sectorPremium
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sector
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisisPremium
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisis
‘Pak is not as dominant… I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ...Premium
‘Pak is not as dominant… I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ...

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 09:33:33 am
Next Story

Apple may not bring TouchID to iPhone 15 or other high-end iPhone models, report says

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement