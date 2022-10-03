Delhi: DU Teachers’ Association to go on strike today, demands absorption of ad hoc teachers

Amidst the ongoing selection process for permanent faculty in colleges and departments, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) will go on a strike on Monday, demanding the absorption of all ad hoc teachers. The long-pending selection process for permanent faculty has sparked fears that long-serving ad hoc faculty will be removed in the process.

Already, several ad hoc teachers have not been selected for permanent roles in their teaching positions. For example, four ad hoc teachers in Deshbandhu College and eight out of 11 ad hoc teachers in the university’s Commerce department were not selected as permanent faculty.

This has prompted the DUTA to pass a resolution demanding that the university make special provisions to retain these teachers. The strike on Monday is to protest against these “displacements” and push for absorption.

“While we strengthen our fight for a one-time regulation for absorption…the task for the collective is to stand in solidarity with serving teachers and demands for zero displacement. The DUTA resolved to make all efforts to help those ad hoc [teachers] who got displaced due to roster or other considerations. For this, the DUTA demands from the university to take out special provision to retain/accommodate the displaced ad-hoc teachers against the various vacant positions in different colleges/departments,” states the resolution.