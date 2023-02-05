DU students to wear ‘angavastra’ at convocation ceremony this time

Students and officials of Delhi University will be seen wearing traditional Indian attire during its 99th convocation ceremony on February 25. A convocation committee, set up by DU Vice-Chancellor about two months ago, came up with new design ideas for the attire. The ideas were then presented in both Academic and Executive Council meetings for approval.

When asked why DU decided to make this move, D S Rawat, Dean of Examination who also headed the committee, told The Indian Express, “We have been planning this for quite some time. We wanted to change the colonial issues, so we spoke about changing the academic costume. In the meetings held, we decided that the administration will wear different Indian traditional dresses and the students will wear angavastras (stoles)”.

Rawat added, “The symbol on the back of the costumes for both officials and students is the tree of life and the university’s logo in purple in the front. The Institute of Home Economics designed the costume, samples of which were presented as part of the agenda in the previous executive council for approval”.

Rawat said the colour of the dresses will be different for different categories of students—UG, PG, PhD etc.

“We have made this change to promote Indian culture. It has been so many years, it was time for a change now. The convocation committee prepared the designs and presented them to the Academic and Executive Councils. These were approved under regulations,” said Vikas Gupta, Registrar, DU.

The convocation ceremony will begin at 9.30 am at the Multipurpose Hall, Sports Stadium Complex, Delhi University, on February 25.