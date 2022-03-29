DU student’s leg crushed: Cops book excavator machine’s driver

Days after a 19-year-old Delhi University student was injured after a slab of rock weighing 100-150 kg crushed a part of her leg at the under-construction Benito Juarez Marg underpass, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against the driver of the excavator machine who was working at the site that comes under the Public Works Department.

On Wednesday, police said, the student and her friends were crossing the road in front of Durgabai Deshmukh Metro station when a slab on the road divider toppled onto her leg allegedly after the excavator hit it.

Police have registered a case against the driver under IPC sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) based on the student’s complaint.

DCP (Southwest) Manoj C said, “… The driver was detained and questioned and the machine has been seized. We have come to know that he was taking a U-turn on the wrong side. The machine hit the slab and the girl sustained injuries.”

The student had alleged that there were no barriers near the construction site, which was denied by PWD officials.