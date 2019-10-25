DU students claim beaten up at bar, police file FIR

Four DU law students sustained injuries after they were allegedly beaten up by bouncers at a bar in North West Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar Wednesday. DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya said, “We have lodged an FIR against the bouncers; efforts are on to nab them,” adding that a few weeks ago, an FIR had been lodged against the same bar for serving hookah.

Police said the complaint was filed by a second-year student at DU’s Faculty of Law. “The student invited his friends to the bar to celebrate his birthday. As they were dancing, one of his friends requested the DJ to change the song. When the DJ refused, a heated argument ensued. A bouncer intervened and started beating the students,” said a senior police officer. The student alleged he and his friends were taken down and attacked by other bouncers. “The bouncers claimed they were misbehaving in the bar. The group received grievous injuries,” said the officer.

After the incident, around 200 students turned up at Kingsway Camp to protest, causing traffic snarls. They dispersed after police assured action would be taken. Former DUSU president Shakti Singh alleged, “Police did not cooperate in the matter and were shielding the accused instead.”

Police, however, said a case has also been filed against the bar’s owner for not carrying out verification of his employees, including the bouncers.