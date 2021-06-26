DU students can apply for ‘confidential result’ online now

Dean Examinations D S Rawat said the process had been "streamlined" to make it more effective.(Representational Photo)

Delhi University (DU) students applying for further studies or jobs will now be able to get their “confidential result” online before the official declaration, the university has said in a notification.

“Every year some of the students request the examination branch for the confidential result. Students are advised to send their request to the concerned department/college. Examination branch will try its level best to expedite the evaluation of those students’ scripts that requires confidential result for the purpose of admission to higher studies or joining of a job,” he said in a notification Friday.

To apply online, students will need to submit an application that should “clearly mention the reason of requirement of confidential result”, along with the “offer letter that indicates the requirement of result”. They will also need to submit the copy of each semester’s marksheet, admit card, and fee receipt of Rs 500.

“The whole process has been made online. There is no need for students to visit their colleges. The last date for applying is July 3, and for principals to forward it to the university, the deadline is July 6. We did this as last year we had issued around 650 confidential results, but received 4-5 times the number of applications, many of them with incomplete details. This delays the whole process,” said Rawat.

In the notification he said, “Generally it takes 2-3 months’ time to complete the evaluation and declare the result, so students are advised to request the concerned universities/institutions to extend the date of submission of result. Students are advised to talk only to the Nodal Officers of the respective colleges regarding confidential result or result related queries.”

Rawat said DU would “try” to issue such results by the end of July. “We have asked students to request their institutions to extend the date of submission of result, given the unusual circumstances due to the pandemic. But if it doesn’t work out, I am willing to write to them as Dean Examinations, and request the same,” he said.