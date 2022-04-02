DU students appearing for physical exams to get extra 30 minutes, more choices

As a special one-time measure, Delhi University (DU) has decided to give students who will be appearing for exams in the physical mode after a gap of almost two years an additional 30 minutes to write the exam. Faculties and departments have also been asked to provide them more choices in the question paper.

Due to the Covid pandemic, DU had shifted to the online open book exam mode for students in 2020 and had been continuing to hold exams in the same format since. While students of first, third and fifth semesters are appearing for online open book exams, for students of second, fourth and sixth semesters, the exams will be held in the physical mode after May.

In a notification issued Friday, Dean Examinations D S Rawat enlisted the special provisions for exams this year. “Duration of exam for each paper shall be extended for an additional 30 minutes as a special one-time measure. Faculty/Department will be requested to give additional choices in the Question Paper, wherever applicable,” the notification said.

“Those students who have filled the Examination Form and are not able to appear for it due to justifiable reasons may be given another chance to appear for the same. For that purpose, Phase-II of the aforesaid examination will be conducted for the leftover (remaining) students,” it added.



The examination department also said that faculties, departments and colleges will be “requested to provide study material to the needy students” and also be “requested to conduct mock tests in addition to class tests of the internal assessment component”. They have also been asked to upload syllabi on their respective websites.