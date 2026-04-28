Simmering in DU, protests and dissent: Why students have been agitating in the university and its colleges for the past few months

Restrictions on protests, suspensions and FIRs for indiscipline – DU is insisting on ‘order’. But the students – at LSR, Hansraj, and elsewhere – are not listening.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
7 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 28, 2026 11:26 AM IST
DUDU’s attempts at making students fall in line began on February 17, when Proctor Manoj Kumar Singh issued an order prohibiting protests and public meetings on campus without prior permission. (Source: File)
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For the past several months, Delhi University has been tightening controls over the behaviour of students.

It has gagged protests without permission. At the college level, Hansraj has launched an extraordinary crackdown on dissent, suspending students just for criticising the college administration on social media. There has also been an FIR naming 13 students.

And for some time in March, Delhi Police imposed prohibitory orders under what used to be Section 144 CrPC on campus.

But the students do not seem to be listening.

From leading utensil-banging marches over food shortages to protesting against the principals of Lady Shri Ram College for Women and Hansraj, students of DU have continued to be vocal about their views.

In many cases, the protests have transcended the political divide between the BJP-backed ABVP and its opponents as students have pushed back against attempts by college and the university administrations to discipline them.

What’s been happening, and why?

DU’s attempts at making students fall in line began on February 17, when Proctor Manoj Kumar Singh issued an order prohibiting protests and public meetings on campus without prior permission.

The order, which came after several weeks of gradually tightening controls, was triggered by a violent protest against a set of guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission to deal with discrimination, including on the basis of caste, in institutions of higher education. YouTuber Ruchi Tiwari was allegedly manhandled at the protest.

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The blanket ban on demonstrations ordered by the university was followed by the police imposing restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) across North Campus. The police then issued a second notification that barred “unrestricted” assembly for a month until April 25.

On March 12, the Delhi High Court frowned at the sweeping restrictions on protests by students.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya observed: “There are some pre-conditions that have to be met before passing any order under BNSS Section 163… Not only ‘apprehension’… if you’ve to prevent something which is going to happen tomorrow, only then can you use order under (BNSS Section 163). We are clearly of the opinion that there cannot be a blanket ban… We are also very doubtful if CrPC Section 144 (BNSS Section 163 equivalent) can be used.”

But the court also cautioned students that “this liberty cannot be misused”, and asked that they conduct themselves “appropriately”.

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DU remained undeterred by the HC’s observations. On March 23, the university formalised a new structure to regulate dissent on campus: any protest in central university spaces would require a signed application submitted 72 hours in advance, detailing names, affiliations, turnout, duration, logistics, and speakers.

Social media announcements would not count. Outsiders were barred. Violations could invite rustication, expulsion, or police action.

But the protests have not reduced. Besides students, staff and faculty have also been demonstrating. Consider.

* Earlier this month, students of LSR protested after principal Kanika K Ahuja appeared in a video on the BJP’s official Instagram handle praising the Women’s Reservation Bill.

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Ahuja described the reservation legislation as “a constitutional course correction” and “long overdue”, which enabled a shift “from women’s development to women-led development”.

But students argued that the principal’s appearance on a party platform blurred the political neutrality of the institution.

It was later alleged that parents of protesting students were contacted. Ahuja told The Indian Express that no prior intimation had been given before the protest.

According to the principal, she had appeared in the video in an “individual capacity”, and it was “important to distinguish between personal intellectual engagement with a social subject and a formal institutional communique”.

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* On April 16, students gathered outside the gates of IP College for Women to protest against the alleged cancellation of farewell events for those opting out of the Four-Year Undergraduate Program.

The protest was led by the ABVP, and also raised questions about the quality of infrastructure, food, and facilities on campus.

* Around the same time, Gargi College witnessed clashes during student council elections. Left-affiliated groups alleged that ABVP members had forcibly entered the campus and engaged in intimidation and harassment. The ABVP, on the other hand, raised concerns about transparency in the electoral process. The organisation later claimed protests were held across almost 30 DU colleges in a single week.

* At Dyal Singh College (Evening), it was faculty members who staged a protest against the proposed renaming of the institution after the Khalsa army commander Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.

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Staff Association member Mithilesh Singh argued that DU’s March 23 order was for protests on the DU campus, and not on college campuses.

* On March 18, before the proctor’s notification, the Congress-affiliated student organisation NSUI organised a “Thali-Taali Bajao Abhiyaan” across North and South Campus. Hundreds of students gathered, banging utensils to protest shortages of cooking gas cylinders that they said had disrupted mess services and daily meals.

“Students in the national capital are being forced to sleep hungry due to LPG shortages… This is not just a supply issue, this is a failure of governance,” NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar said at the time.

At the heart of the simmering turmoil is dissonance over what constitutes legitimate protest and the university’s stated imperative of enforcing discipline on campus. University authorities have maintained that the system is by and large being followed.

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DU Proctor Manoj Singh said: “Since we have issued the notification to furnish their information, all student parties have notified us 72 hours prior to the organisation of demonstrations. This notification is particularly only talking about protests that happen in the university area like the Arts Faculty. We do not interfere in college matters… All we can say is any protests that have taken place following the notification, we have been informed and that has helped us coordinate with the police and minimise conflict on ground.”

Singh could not give a specific number of the number of applications received by his office with the furnished information by different student groups before protesting.

Student groups, however, presented a different version.

ABVP’s Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said: “As soon as the notification came out, we made it clear that the ABVP is against this move. We only provide an intimation before the protest… but we are not furnishing any names of the students, we only give them a rough number of the people who are going to be mobilised.”

He added, “This notification is not interrupting any mobilisation or gatherings students plan on holding on campus.”

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On March 12, while weighing in against the “blanket ban”, the Delhi High Court asked students not to “misuse” their liberty. “…We have to balance the situation,” Chief Justice Upadhyaya had said.

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

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