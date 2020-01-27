DU student says beaten up by cops

DCP (North) Monika Bhardwaj denied the allegation. (Representational photo) DCP (North) Monika Bhardwaj denied the allegation. (Representational photo)

A DU student Sunday alleged that Delhi Police personnel “physically attacked and mentally tortured” her and five other DU and Jamia Millia Islamia students Saturday. Sadaf Iqra Khan (21) alleged the incident took place when they were on their way to a protest against CAA and NRC, near Arts Faculty, around 3.30 am. DCP (North) Monika Bhardwaj denied the allegations: “Some people who were roaming around were asked to show their IDs. They were taken to the station for verification. No one was assaulted or detained.”

