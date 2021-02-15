DU student gives ‘saline injections to kids to boost memory’, FIR filed

Police said Sandeep is a second-year BA student and gives free tuitions to students from classes VI to IX in East Delhi’s Mandawali.

A 20-year-old Delhi University student who works as a tutor was caught by the Delhi Police for allegedly giving NS (normal saline) injections to his students.

Police said Sandeep is a second-year BA student and gives free tuitions to students from classes VI to IX in East Delhi’s Mandawali.

He allegedly gave injections to the children because he believed the injections would “boost their memory”.

Deepak Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) said, “We received a call from the family of one of Sandeep’s students that he gave injections to the children. An investigating officer visited the spot and questioned Sandeep. He told the police that he saw a video on YouTube that giving NS (normal saline) solution injections improves the memory of the children. On Sunday, one child took the injection home and informed his parents.”

Police said they have not made any arrests in the case yet and the child who complained about the injection did not take it.

Further enquiry revealed that around four children had taken the injection earlier. Police said the children are safe.

“We have asked Sandeep to join the investigation. An FIR has been registered and legal action will be taken,” said the police.

Deepak Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) said, “We received a call from the family of one of Sandeep’s students that he gave injections to the children. An investigating officer visited the spot and questioned Sandeep. He told the police that he saw a video on YouTube that giving NS (normal saline) solution injections improves the memory of the children. On Sunday, one child took the injection home and informed his parents.”

Police said they have not made any arrests in the case yet and the child who complained about the injection did not take it.

Further enquiry revealed that around four children had taken the injection earlier. Police said the children are safe.

“We have asked Sandeep to join the investigation. An FIR has been registered and legal action will be taken,” said the police.