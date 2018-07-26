DU student dies after ‘drinking’ pesticide

The 18-year-old studied at DU’s Bharati college The 18-year-old studied at DU’s Bharati college

An 18-year-old woman studying in Delhi University allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide on the college premises Wednesday. Police said she was found unconscious in the college’s toilet and taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead. DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said no suicide note was recovered from her possession and that her family does not suspect foul play. “We have sent the body for post-mortem examination. An empty bottle of pesticide, recovered from the spot, has been sent for a forensic examination,” said Kumar.

Police received a call at 9.50 am from Bharati College in Janakpuri. On reaching the spot, police found that a second-year student had locked herself inside the toilet and consumed pesticide. Police also found a paper cutting knife in her bag.

Police said some students heard her crying and knocked on the door. When she did not respond, they informed the staff.

Staff members managed to enter the toilet and found her unconscious and frothing at the mouth. “We informed police immediately. Since the term just started, the incident cannot be due to any college-related issue,” claimed principal Mukti Sanyal.

Police said the girl lived in Uttam Nagar with her parents and two siblings.

Police said her mother fainted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital on seeing the girl’s body, and is being treated.

Police said they searched her room and found nothing suspicious. Police have collected her call detail records to find out who she was in touch with before the incident.

