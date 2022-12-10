scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

DU student dies after car crashes into metro pillar in Greater Noida

The incident took place around 3.40 am near Domino intersection between Pari Chowk and Alpha-1 Metro station when they were returning from a wedding.

Police suspect the car was being driven at a high speed when the accident took place. (Representational/File)
A 20-year-old Delhi University student was killed and four others were injured after their car crashed into a metro pillar in Greater Noida in the early hours of Friday.

The student was identified as Ansh Swaroop from Delhi’s Kalyanpuri. The incident took place around 3.40 am near Domino intersection between Pari Chowk and Alpha-1 Metro station when they were returning from a wedding.

Police suspect the car was being driven at a high speed when the accident took place. No complaint has been received so far and no FIR has been filed, they added. Police said the others were hospitalised and discharged a few hours later. They sustained minor injuries.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-12-2022 at 05:15:51 am
In pipeline under streetscaping project, butterfly zones along Delhi roads

