She had plans to study abroad: Kin of DU student who died in accident on trip to Manali

A day after Kaushangi Arya (20), a third-year student of Kamala Nehru College, was crushed to death when a private bus carrying a group of Delhi University students on a trip to Manali overturned, her family is inconsolable.

The accident took place on Chandigarh-Manali road when the bus was heading towards Haryana. Eyewitnesses said that the bus overturned after it lost control near Jabli. Forty others sustained injuries.

Speaking to The Indian Express after conducting her last rites at their hometown in Jaipur, Kaushangi’s father Manoj Arya said she was pursing BA Psychology (Honours). “My daughter was a bright student who was passionate about art and illustration… she was in her final year and wanted to pursue further studies abroad,” he said.

Arya said he got a call from police around 8 am on Friday that his daughter was in an accident: “It was an unofficial trip by the students… the bus had left from Majnu ka Tila around 8.30 pm on Thursday and when she last spoke to me, she seemed very excited as this was her first trip to Manali…”

By the time he and his son reached the accident spot on the Chandigarh-Manali road, Arya said his daughter had been declared dead.

“She had sustained severe head injuries… she was the brightest in her class… She was all of 20… we expected great things from her,” he said.

Her brother Yugank Arya (22) said Kaushangi always wanted to get into Delhi University and studied hard in school to clear the college cut-offs. “She was ambitious and had big plans to study abroad … everything has come crashing down now,” he said. Kaushangi’s mother is a teacher at a private school in Jaipur.

Among the injured were Maithri Lohia (21), a third-year Psychology student at KNC. She alleged: “The bus driver was driving very rashly… some of the students were sleeping… when it all happened within seconds. Most of us are still recovering from the trauma.”

Shivani Rawat (21), who sustained injuries to her wrist, said she is still recovering from the incident and will take a short break to recuperate before starting classes. “All of us were really excited for the trip and this mishap occurred…,” she said.

Navya Yadav (20) sustained a few bruises on the body. Her mother Puneet Lamba said her daughter called her around 7.45 am and said she was in the hospital. “The bus overturned from the right… the child seated next to Navya near the window sustained serious spinal injuries… Kaushangi was Navya’s classmate…,” Lamba said.

SDM Bilaspur, Abhishek Kumar Garg, had said the driver and the conductor fled the spot after the accident. Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the driver.