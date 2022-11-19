DU-Stephen’s faceoff escalates after university seeks UGC intervention

Delhi University has written to the University Grants Commission (UGC) requesting it to intervene in its tussle with St Stephen’s College over its principal’s second term in office.

In previous communication with the governing body of the college, Delhi University had stated that it is “constrained not to recognise professor John Varghese as principal of the college ever since his five-year term ended” in March 2021, if the college does not follow the UGC regulations for the appointment of principals.

On November 15, DU’s Assistant Registrar (Colleges) wrote to the UGC Secretary, seeking the body’s intervention to “preclude any act of defilement of UGC regulations by St Stephen’s College and other colleges as well.”

The tussle between the university and the college over this has been ongoing since August this year. Varghese had initially been appointed principal of the college with effect from March 1, 2016.

In the latest communication to the UGC, Delhi University has alleged that the “college has been repeatedly justifying the re-appointment of professor John Varghese for the second term as principal of the College by citing the resolution of its Supreme Council”. It has alleged that the act, statutes or ordinances of the university or the UGC do not have provisions for a Supreme Council.

“It may be noted that the UGC Regulations, 2018 does not provide any exceptions to any category of Educational Institutions from complying with the norm for re-appointment of principal or have a different provision for re-appointment of principal after completing the first term through any body,” it has written to the UGC.

In a letter to the college’s Governing Body in August, DU wrote that Varghese’s continuing as principal of the college beyond March 2021, has been illegal, alleging that the Supreme Council of the college has not followed due processes and procedures laid down by the UGC in its 2018 regulations.

In response to this, St Stephen’s College management stated that “all applicable regulations” with respect to minority institutions have been followed in this matter, and that Varghese has the legal right to continue as principal.

DU wrote to the Governing Body again in September, stating it is constrained not to recognise John Varghese as principal.