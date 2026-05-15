St Stephen’s vs DU: A long-running battle over admissions, autonomy and control

Before the dispute over the appointment of the first woman principal of St Stephen’s the college and university locked horns over CUET, single girl-child quota, Christian minority seats, and even PG admissions. At the heart of the tussle is disagreement of the extent and boundaries of the rights that flow from the constitutionally protected minority character of the college.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
9 min readNew DelhiMay 15, 2026 04:17 PM IST
DU St Stephen’s disputeSt Stephen's College was founded in 1881 by the Cambridge Mission, and it became one of the original constituent colleges of Delhi University in 1922. (File photo)
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When the University of Delhi on May 14 asked St Stephen’s College to suspend the appointment of Professor Susan Elias as principal, it was not an isolated administrative disagreement.

DU’s letter to St Stephen’s, sent barely two weeks before Elias was to take charge as the first woman principal in the 145-year history of the college, marked the latest flashpoint in the years-long confrontation between one of India’s most storied colleges and the university of which it is part.

Over the last four years, the relationship between St Stephen’s and DU has steadily deteriorated over a range of issues: admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), interview weightage for Christian minority students, implementation of supernumerary quotas, seat allocation disputes, postgraduate admissions, and now the appointment of the principal.

The disagreements, which essentially stem from the status of St Stephen’s as a Christian minority institution, have been litigated in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court, where both sides have invoked constitutional principles, university statutes and questions of minority rights.

What has triggered the latest confrontation?

On Thursday (May 14) DU Registrar Vikas Gupta wrote to St Stephen’s, directing the college to put on hold the appointment of Susan Elias as principal.

Must Read | DU directs St Stephen’s College to stop appointment of its new principal

DU argued that the process of selection of the principal had violated the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations, 2018 because nominees of the university were allegedly not included in the selection committee.

Sub-clause VIII-A of Clause 5.1 of the Regulations describes the composition of the Selection Committee for a “College Principal and Professor”. DU’s letter to St Stephen’s has underlined that as per items (a)(iii) and (a)(vi) of this sub-clause, the vice-chancellor and the university will continue to have a role in the appointment of the principal even in the case of “colleges notified/ declared as minority educational institutions”.

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The college announced Elias’s appointment on May 12. College Chairman Paul Swarup had earlier told The Indian Express that the appointment was made after “the proper procedure” was followed, including a public advertisement, interviews, shortlisting, and candidate presentations before the selection.

The registrar’s letter, however, suggested that the university believes key procedural requirements involving university nominees and expert panels were bypassed.

Therefore, “You are requested to not proceed with appointment of new principal”, and instead “convene a meeting of the Selection Committee constituted as per the provisions of UGC Regulations 2018”, DU has told the college.

St Stephen’s is yet to respond to the letter. But over the years, it has argued in a range of issues that it has broad autonomy in matters of governance.

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What grounds does St Stephen’s claim this autonomy in its functioning?

St Stephen’s argues that it enjoys constitutional protection as a minority educational institution under Article 30(1) of the Constitution, which grants religious and linguistic minorities the right to “establish and administer educational institutions of their choice”.

Also Read | Computer scientist, educator: Meet Prof Susan Elias, St Stephen’s College first woman principal

The college was founded in 1881 by the Cambridge Mission, and it became one of the original constituent colleges of Delhi University in 1922. But even after affiliation, the college retained a distinct governing structure under its own constitution and governing body.

St Stephen’s has long argued that its minority character allows it to preserve independent admission practices and internal governance mechanisms. This position received judicial backing in the landmark judgment of the Supreme Court in 1992 in ‘St Stephen’s College vs University of Delhi’ case.

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A five-judge Constitution Bench of the court upheld the right of the college to maintain its minority character, and recognised its authority to devise its own admission procedures, including interviews.

The court held that while the state could regulate educational standards, it could not excessively interfere in the internal administration of minority institutions.

This 1992 judgment has remained central to nearly every legal battle the college has fought since.

How then is DU able to intervene in the affairs of the college?

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Its minority status notwithstanding, St Stephen’s remains an affiliated college of Delhi University.

DU therefore argues that the college must comply with the university’s statutory framework, admission ordinances, academic rules, and UGC regulations that are applicable to its affiliated colleges.

Also Read | Express Interview | AI to meet Liberal Arts? Prof Susan Elias on future she imagines for St Stephen’s

The university has consistently maintained that autonomy cannot mean complete exemption from common academic and administrative standards. This includes adherence to sanctioned seat matrices, university-wide admission systems like CUET, the Common University Entrance Test administered by the National Testing Agency, the scores of which are used for admission to undergraduate programs in all central universities and other participating universities across the country, reservation policies, and regulations governing appointments.

What was the CUET controversy, the last time DU and St Stephen’s locked horns on the question of autonomy?

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DU adopted CUET for undergraduate admissions in 2022, mandating that admissions across affiliated colleges would be based entirely on CUET scores. However, St Stephen’s announced in its prospectus that it would continue to give 15% weightage to interviews while assigning 85% weightage to CUET scores.

DU objected, arguing that the college could not impose interviews on all applicants once a centralised admission framework had been adopted.

The matter reached the Delhi High Court, and in September 2022, a Division Bench comprising then Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad ruled that St Stephen’s could not conduct interviews for non-minority seats, and must admit general category students based solely on their CUET scores.

However, the court held that the college could continue conducting interviews for Christian minority candidates with 15% weightage.

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The ruling effectively created a dual admission structure: 100% CUET for non-minority applicants, and 85% CUET plus 15% interview for Christian minority applicants.

The college challenged parts of the ruling in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, in December 2022, DU attempted to enforce 100% CUET even for minority seats, and the matter went to court again.

In July 2023, the Bench of Chief Justice Sharma and Justice Prasad granted interim relief to St Stephen’s and restored the 85:15 formula for Christian minority admissions.

“…As an interim measure, this Court directs that the admission policy as framed by this Court vide judgment dated 12.09.2022 shall be followed for the Academic Year 2023-24 and the St. Stephen’s College will adopt the marks secured in the CUET with 85% weightage for CUET and the College’s interview for shortlisted candidates with a weightage of 15% for Christian minority candidates,” the court said.

What was the “single girl-child quota” controversy?

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Another major confrontation erupted during the 2024 admission cycle after DU introduced a “single girl-child” supernumerary quota across colleges.

The university allocated candidates to St Stephen’s under this quota, but the college refused to admit all of them, arguing that the allocations exceeded its sanctioned intake strength.

The dispute became chaotic. Several students approached the Delhi High Court seeking admission after being denied entry despite DU allocations.

Initially, a single judge granted provisional relief to some students. But after St Stephen’s challenged the order, a Division Bench of the court temporarily restrained six students from attending classes.

In September 2024, the High Court permitted seven petitioners to attend classes provisionally while restricting DU from allocating additional students to the college without its consent. During hearings, the bench remarked on what it described as a possible “breakdown” in the admission system after extremely high allocation numbers surfaced during arguments.

St Stephen’s separately argued that the single girl-child quota lacked statutory backing and violated constitutional protections available to minority institutions. The issue remains part of ongoing litigation.

And what was the dispute over Christian minority seats?

Parallel to the quota dispute was another controversy involving admissions under Christian minority quotas.

St Stephen’s submitted lists of selected Christian minority students to DU in August 2024. DU alleged that the lists contained discrepancies, including incorrect form numbers, vacant seats in some programs and excess allocations in others.

The college accused DU of delaying validation of admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, while DU insisted the college could not exceed approved seat limits.

Has the dispute extended beyond undergraduate admissions?

Yes. There have been disagreements with regard to postgraduate admissions as well.

In 2024, St Stephen’s approached the Delhi High Court alleging that DU had drastically reduced its postgraduate seat allocations and failed to admit candidates selected by the college.

The court recognised the college’s right as a minority institution to interview postgraduate applicants and directed DU to admit students selected through the college’s process. Subsequently, contempt proceedings were initiated after the college alleged that DU had still not fully complied with court directions.

The court criticised DU’s conduct and asked the university to explain its allocation policy.

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

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