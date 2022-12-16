scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

DU to hold special spot round of UG admissions on December 18

The special spot round will take place for certain ‘shortlisted’ colleges, and the vacant seats for programmes in these colleges will be displayed on December 18.

Candidates who have not been allotted any college till then will be able to participate. (File)
Delhi University has notified a ‘special spot round’ of undergraduate admissions that will begin on December 18 and will wind up this year’s admission process on December 31.

Through an admission process which began on September 12, Delhi University has managed to fill around 63,900 undergraduate seats after three rounds of seat allocation through its new Common Seat Allocation System and two spot rounds of admissions. However, as there are 70,000 undergraduate seats on offer at DU, many continue to remain vacant.

The special spot round will take place for certain ‘shortlisted’ colleges, and the vacant seats for programmes in these colleges will be displayed on December 18. Candidates who have not been allotted any college till then will be able to participate. They will be able to apply on December 19 and 20, and the allocations will be declared on December 22.

The allocations will be done based on the availability of seats, programme-specific merit, order of preferences, and categories, but once students are given an allocation, they will have to accept it.

“It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allotted in the special spot admission round. Failure to accept the allotted seat in the special spot admission round will forfeit the candidate’s eligibility for admission to UoD,” read the notification issued by Registrar Vikas Gupta.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 06:38:42 pm
