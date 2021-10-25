DU special cut-off list to be released today; students can apply from tomorrow

Delhi University colleges will be releasing their special cut-off today for their undergraduate programmes.

While the cut-offs will be declared today, students can apply for admissions against it on Tuesday and Wednesday. Colleges can complete approvals of admissions till 5 pm on Thursday. Friday is the last day for approved candidates to make their payment to the colleges. If seats still remain vacant, a fourth list will be released on Saturday, October 30.

Unlike in the second and third lists, students who have taken admission in other courses and colleges may not cancel their admissions and take admissions to a preferred course or college in the special cut-off.

Students who have taken admission to any course or college in the first three lists will not be eligible for admissions against the special cut-off.

This is meant to be an opportunity for those who could not take admission in the three lists for various reasons. In colleges where seats remain, admissions will take place on the basis of their last declared cut-off for a programme.