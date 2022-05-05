scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 05, 2022
DU to hold session to help applicants with disabilities through application process

The session will walk PwBD applicants through the process of applying for CUET, uploading required certificates, understanding the enabling provisions offered by the university, and with information related to helpdesks in different colleges.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 5, 2022 12:58:16 pm
The Admission Branch of the University has also published a set of Frequently Asked Questions which answers several common queries/ doubts regarding admissions to the University of Delhi, a notification said. (File)

Delhi University will conduct a webinar on Friday, May 6, to help applicants with disabilities through the new registration process introduced with the adoption of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). This will be the third in a series of webinars conducted by DU to help different students through different challenges in the application process.

This session will walk PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) applicants through the process of applying for CUET, uploading required certificates, understanding the enabling provisions offered by the university, and with information related to helpdesks in different colleges.

“Several Colleges have come forward to assist candidates in filling the CUET forms. The Colleges have established Helpdesk centres with IT facilities on their campuses. The candidates can visit these helpdesks on all working days to avail the facility… The Admission Branch of the University has also published a set of Frequently Asked Questions which answers several common queries/ doubts regarding admissions to the University of Delhi,” read a notification by registrar Vikas Gupta.

“Candidates are advised to refer to the… admission portal on a regular basis for Tutorial Videos, recordings of previous webinars, Illustrative Examples, and other resources,” added the notification.

