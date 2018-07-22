DU seeks Satyawati principal’s response over governing body chairman row

The university has invoked the letter sent to colleges on May 15 asking principals to put on hold election to the post of the chairman of the governing body till “further orders”. The university has invoked the letter sent to colleges on May 15 asking principals to put on hold election to the post of the chairman of the governing body till “further orders”.

The Delhi University has issued a notice to the officiating principal of Satyawati College over allegations by members of the governing body on holding elections to the post of chairman in an “arbitrary manner”.

Eight members of the governing body alleged that the meeting took place with just five-six members, of which most were Delhi government nominees, and one among them was made the Chairman. The meeting of the governing body was held on July 10.

The university has asked the principal, Manjula Das, to give an explanation over the allegations. Das has been asked to reply to the letter within seven days. The university has also barred her from undertaking any financial transaction without the approval of the university representative of the governing body.

In a letter sent to Das on July 17, the university’s joint registrar said, “It has been brought to our notice that as member secretary, you have conducted the meeting of the governing body on July 10 to elect the chairman. University has also received complaint from members of the governing body that you convened a meeting in an arbitrary and hurried manner without giving an opportunity for all members to assemble and participate in the meeting.”

The university has also invoked the letter sent to colleges on May 15 asking principals to put on hold election to the post of the chairman of the governing body till “further orders”.

“We had in May sent a letter asking you not to convene meeting of the governing body till a communication/clarification is sent to you. However, you did not respond to the advisory issued to you,” added the letter.

Das could not be reached for a comment.

Satyawati College is a partially funded college under the Delhi University, receiving 5% of its funds from the Delhi government. Since the constitution of the governing body in the college, there has been controversy over the appointment of chairman.

