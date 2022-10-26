scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

DU admissions round 2: No unreserved seats vacant for Psychology, few openings in popular arts, commerce courses

Other popular courses also only have a handful of unreserved seats vacant, mostly in remote or lesser-known colleges.

Students set up a help desk for admission seekers under the new CUET process of Delhi University, at North Campus in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (PTI/FILE Photo)

With the process for Delhi University’s second round of admissions beginning on Wednesday, there are slim pickings for candidates in prominent colleges, with no unreserved seats remaining vacant in their popular arts and commerce courses.

The popular B.A. (Hons) Psychology course is available in only 12 colleges and none of them has any unreserved seats vacant going into the second round of admissions.

B.A. (Hons) Political Science is offered in 46 colleges. Going into the second round, there are only 23 vacant seats across 10 colleges. B.A. (Hons) Economics is offered in 40 colleges, and there are 9 seats vacant across four colleges — Aurobindo College (Evening), Shyam Lal College (Evening), Satyawati College (Evening) and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College (Evening).

The popular B.Com (Hons) course still has a few seats available in a higher number of colleges—it is offered in 55 colleges, and there are 86 seats vacant across 22 colleges. B.A. (Hons) English is offered in 48 colleges, and there are 40 seats vacant across 22 colleges.

Among the science courses, B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics is offered in the highest number of colleges—it is offered in 42 colleges, and it has 103 seats vacant across 20 colleges.

Popular colleges have few seats available in any course. Lady Shri Ram College for Women does not have a single unreserved seat remaining vacant. Across its 23 courses, there are a total of 52 vacant seats in different reserved categories, of which 28 seats are reserved for persons with disabilities (PWD) category.

In St. Stephen’s College as well, all seats except those reserved for PWD candidates are filled, except for 2 unreserved seats in B.Sc. (Hons) Chemistry, 5 in B.Sc. (Hons) Physics and 1 each in its two B.Sc. programme courses.

Hindu College has no vacant unreserved seats in any of its arts or commerce courses except one each in B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit and B.A. Programme (Sanskrit and Political Science).

However, candidates still have opportunities in science programmes in popular colleges as these still have a higher number of vacancies.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 05:42:11 pm
