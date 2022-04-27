DU to hold second admission webinar addressing reservation policies

The Delhi University will be holding its second webinar to help aspirants with the new admission process on Friday, April 29, officials said. The webinar will specifically address concerns on reservation policies; the registration process for SC, ST, OBC, and EWS candidates and the essential documents required for registering for the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET).

The university is conducting a series of webinars to help students through the new admissions process introduced with the adoption of CUET for all undergraduate admissions this year.

In the first webinar, DU officials had advised students to appear in all papers they had in Class 12 as well as the general aptitude paper in the CUET to keep a broad set of options open for them. Most of the queries raised by aspirants were on whether they may apply for a programme which they did not have as a subject in Class 12, whether they need any particular subject to be eligible for a programme, and whether they need to appear in Paper 3 or the general aptitude paper.