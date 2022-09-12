scorecardresearch
DU launches seat allocation portal for undergrad admissions: Details of each phase

Registration through the Common Seat Allocation (CSAS) portal is likely to remain open for three weeks, according to vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh.

Delhi University has launched a Common Seat Allocation (CSAS) portal for undergraduate admissions, which will be open for registration for three weeks tentatively.

Candidates who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) can register on the portal. The admission process will take place over three phases.

In the first phase, which began on Monday, applicants have to furnish their personal information, upload their documents and apply for admission under the extracurricular activities (ECA) or the sports quota if they wish. The registration fee is Rs 250 for unreserved candidates, with an additional fee for ECA and sports-quota admission.

Though the university has not finalised a timeline for the process, registration is likely to remain open for three weeks, according to vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh.

In the second phase, the applicants will have to choose their course and college preferences. Haneet Gandhi, dean (admissions), advised the students to choose a high number of preferences and said that potentially 5,000 different college-and-course combinations are open.

Seats will be allocated centrally on the basis of the candidates’ preferences and CUET scores.

Phase two will begin after the CUET results are released.

Applicants will have the option to “freeze” their admission process if they are happy with the course and college they have got. If they opt for “upgradation” instead, they will be allotted a more preferred course-and-college combination subject to availability.

The university aims to complete the first round of allocations by October 10 and expects two more rounds of allocations. It has also introduced a provision to enter the admission process midway for candidates who miss the original registration window. With a fee of Rs 1,000, they can register after the third round of allocations is over.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 03:59:40 pm
