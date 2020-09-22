DU says CM didn’t reply to meet request, govt denies claim

While the Delhi government dismissed the claim, the L-G’s office did not respond to queries. (File)

The Delhi University (DU) administration Monday alleged that they did not receive any response from the office of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and the Lieutenant Governor after they sought appointments to discuss issues related to funds and payment of salaries to the 12 Delhi government-funded colleges. The Delhi government has denied the claims, which were made in an Emergent Executive Council (EC) meeting of the university called on Monday.

“…the university administration sought time from L-G, CM, and Deputy CM, but did not get the appointment from any of them. This was communicated to us in the meeting by the Vice-Chancellor in-charge P C Joshi. We insisted that he as a chairperson of EC should write to CM and L-G to seek an appointment to get the issue resolved,” said EC member Rajesh Jha.

Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani told The Indian Express that DU had sought an appointment more than once.

While the Delhi government dismissed the claim, the L-G’s office did not respond to queries.

“This is completely false. DU V-C has not sought any meeting appointment from either the CM or Deputy CM. In fact, Deputy CM had called a meeting with the DU V-C to discuss this matter before ordering an independent audit… He…did not even bother responding to letters…,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

Pani, however, said the V-C was unwell since July. “The letter had gone from the Dean of Colleges. We had said that the Pro-VC, Prof Kundu (Acting Registrar), and I would meet them,” he said. Delhi government did not respond when asked if they had received a letter from the Dean of Colleges.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.