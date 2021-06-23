DU revises academic calendar, next session for first year students to begin on August 31

Online classes for these students were suspended from May 4- 16 due to a "surge in Covid-19 cases" across the country.

The Delhi University has released its revised academic calendar, according to which the next academic session for first-year students will begin on August 31.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the university to make several changes in its calendar since last year. Due to late admissions of the new batch in 2020, the academic year has been pushed beyond its usual time frame. Ordinarily, the new academic session would start in July every year.

As per a notification dated June 22 by Registrar Vikas Gupta, exams for the first-year students will be held between August 12 to 24. Prior to this, they will be given preparatory break from August 3 to August 11, during which practical examinations will also be conducted.

After the end of the exams, students will get a semester break from August 25 to August 30.

Meanwhile, Delhi University has also been in touch with BJP MP Ramesh Bhiduri regarding opening a college for students from rural areas in South Delhi, which is Bidhuri’s constituency.

“Ramesh Bidhuri, Member of Parliament, visited DU to discuss progress on opening of a college for rural areas in south Delhi. He met the VC, DSC, estate officer, Dean Works and officers of the engineering department. He promised to help DU in facilitating progress in this endeavour,” the university tweeted Tuesday.