DU releases third cut-off list, most courses still open for admissions in premier colleges

Plenty of seats are still up for grabs at the Delhi University’s (DU) top colleges — barring Hindu College and Miranda House — with most courses still open for admissions across disciplines as per the third cut-off released by the university Saturday. However, the dip in cut-off has been marginal.

At the Hindu College, only two non-science courses were open in the second list — Economics at 99.25% and BCom (Hons) at 99%. In the third list too, only these remain open with a marginal dip of 0.25 percentage points each in the cut-off. All science courses too remain closed except BSc (Programme) Physical Science with Electronics at 96.33%.

Similarly, Miranda House had also closed multiple programmes in the second list. In addition to them, even Economics has closed now. The non-science courses that remain open are Bengali (70%), History (99%), Philosophy (97.25%) and Sociology (98.25%). Among these, Philosophy has re-opened after being closed in the second list. All science programmes were closed at Miranda House in the second list, but BSc (Programme) Physical Science with Computer Science has opened up in the third list at 97%.

However, in several other premier colleges — Lady Shri Ram College, Ramjas College, Hansraj College, SRCC and Kirori Mal College (KMC) among others — most courses are still open for admission.

At LSR, for example, a majority of the courses are open. The only courses which are closed are Maths, Hindi, Philosophy and Sanskrit. The cut-off for the open courses, however, is still very high. For Psychology, the cut-off is 99.25%, down from 99.5%. For Economics, Political Science and Journalism, the college has kept a 99% cut-off. While the cut-off for Economics and Political Science has dipped by 0.5 percentage points, the Journalism cut-off has been kept the same as in the last list.

At Ramjas College, Political Science, BCom and Botany are the only courses to remain closed in the third list. The college had announced a 100% cut-off for Political Science in the first list. Economics and BCom (Hons) are open at 98.75%, History at 98.25% and English at 98%. In all these courses except History, the cut-off has dipped by 0.25 percentage points. For History, the dip is 0.5 percentage points. Popular science courses like Physics, Maths and Chemistry are also open at 98.33%, 98% and 96.66%.

At Hansraj College, Computer Science, Anthropology and two BA Programme combinations had closed in the second list. Now Sanskrit and another BA Programme combination have also closed. Courses like Economics and Philosophy are still open at the same cut-off of 99% and 96.75%, respectively. The cut-offs for English (98%) and History (98.25%) are each down by 0.5 percentage points. Physics, Chemistry and Maths also continue to remain open with a cut-off of 98.66%, 97.66% and 98.25%, respectively.

At KMC, English and BSc (Prog) Life Sciences, which had closed in the second list, have re-opened at 98% and 96%, respectively. Geography (98.5%), Political Science (98.75%), Physics (97.66%), Chemistry (96.66%) and Maths (97.75%) are still open.

SRCC had released a 100% cut-off for Economics and B Com (Hons) in the first list. Both courses still remain open at 99.5% and 99%, respectively.

Except for Computer Science at Hansraj College for unreserved, all other science programmes which had begun at 100% in the first cut-off list continue to remain open in the third list. Computer Science remains open at both Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies at 97% and 97.25%, respectively.

Popular programme Physics has closed for various categories in ten colleges but continues to remain open at Ramjas College, Hansraj College at 98.66%, Sri Venkateswara at 97.33%, and Kirori Mal College at 97.66%. Computer Science has closed in 11 colleges but remains open in colleges such as DDU, SSCBS, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm at 97%, IP College at 96.5%, and SGTB Khalsa College at 96.5%. Statistics is closed for unreserved seats in six out of the ten colleges in which it is offered. However, it is open at LSR at 98.75% and Ramjas and KMC at 98.25%.

Even though many science programmes continue to be open in the third list, the only course which remains with a 99% cut-off is BSc (Honours) Computer Science at Hansraj College for OBC seats.